Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, Minnesota Army National Guard are on duty in western North Carolina in support of Hurricane Helene response efforts. Flying CH-47 Chinook helicopters, the Soldiers have been transporting food, water, and other supplies to communities in some of the hardest hit areas. National Guard units from 18 states have been supporting response efforts throughout areas impacted by the storm. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy/ edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 12:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939469
|VIRIN:
|241008-Z-PI747-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110610036
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota Army National Guard aircrews assist with Hurricane Helene response efforts - with captions, by MSgt Amber Monio and SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
