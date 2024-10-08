Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Army National Guard aircrews assist with Hurricane Helene response efforts - with captions

    UNITED STATES

    10.08.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio and Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy

    National Guard Bureau

    Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 171st Aviation Regiment, Minnesota Army National Guard are on duty in western North Carolina in support of Hurricane Helene response efforts. Flying CH-47 Chinook helicopters, the Soldiers have been transporting food, water, and other supplies to communities in some of the hardest hit areas. National Guard units from 18 states have been supporting response efforts throughout areas impacted by the storm. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy/ edited by Air Force Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 12:32
    CH-47 Chinook
    Disaster Relief
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    HurricaneHelene24
    Helene2024

