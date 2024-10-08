Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Integrated Resilience Office Domestic Violence Awareness Month Story

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Raisa Christie 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    The 319th Integrated Resiliency Office has displayed a video centering the abuse of a domestic violence survivor at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Oct. 3, 2024. Deanne Baker shared her experiences and gave advice as a domestic abuse survivor for the Domestic Violence Awareness Month observation. (U.S. Air Force video created by U.S. Senior Airman Raisa Christie)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 12:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939466
    VIRIN: 241003-F-JO744-1002
    Filename: DOD_110610027
    Length: 00:08:26
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Integrated Resilience Office Domestic Violence Awareness Month Story, by SrA Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IRO
    Domestic Violence
    Abuse
    Resiliency
    Integrated Resiliency Office

