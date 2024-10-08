The 319th Integrated Resiliency Office has displayed a video centering the abuse of a domestic violence survivor at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, Oct. 3, 2024. Deanne Baker shared her experiences and gave advice as a domestic abuse survivor for the Domestic Violence Awareness Month observation. (U.S. Air Force video created by U.S. Senior Airman Raisa Christie)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 12:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939466
|VIRIN:
|241003-F-JO744-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110610027
|Length:
|00:08:26
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 319th Integrated Resilience Office Domestic Violence Awareness Month Story, by SrA Raisa Christie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.