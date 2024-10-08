Aerial video from a North Dakota Army National Guard Blackhawk crew who were dropping water on the Bear Den fire, Mandaree, North Dakota, Oct. 7, 2024. The North Dakota National Guard has dropped more than 120,000 gallons of water on wildfires in Western North Dakota. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 12:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939464
|VIRIN:
|241007-Z-FB647-8305
|Filename:
|DOD_110609959
|Length:
|00:05:24
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial video of Bear Den fire in North Dakota, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.