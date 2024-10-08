Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial video of Bear Den fire in North Dakota

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

    Aerial video from a North Dakota Army National Guard Blackhawk crew who were dropping water on the Bear Den fire, Mandaree, North Dakota, Oct. 7, 2024. The North Dakota National Guard has dropped more than 120,000 gallons of water on wildfires in Western North Dakota. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Leif Anderson)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 12:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939464
    VIRIN: 241007-Z-FB647-8305
    Filename: DOD_110609959
    Length: 00:05:24
    Location: NORTH DAKOTA, US

    NDFire2024

