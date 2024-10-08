45th Annual Special Day for Special People

Last week, we celebrated 45 years of joy and inclusion at our annual Special Day for Special People at West Point Lake! Join Mike Linville, park ranger at West Point Lake, as he discusses the importance of hosting events within the local community. The community came together to create unforgettable memories. We want to thank everyone who supported and participated in making this day special. (U.S. Army video Rydell Tomas Jr)
