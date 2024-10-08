Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    45th Annual Special Day for Special People

    WEST POINT, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Last week, we celebrated 45 years of joy and inclusion at our annual Special Day for Special People at West Point Lake! Join Mike Linville, park ranger at West Point Lake, as he discusses the importance of hosting events within the local community. The community came together to create unforgettable memories. We want to thank everyone who supported and participated in making this day special. (U.S. Army video Rydell Tomas Jr)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 12:55
    Location: WEST POINT, GEORGIA, US

