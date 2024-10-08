Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobile District Construction Update

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Rydell Tomas 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    We're thrilled to announce that construction for our new headquarters is on schedule and expected to be completed by in December, with furbishment expected to be complete by next Spring. Join Willie Patterson, real estate project manager, as the corps continues to bring its vision to life. Stay tuned for more updates! #MobileDelivers #USACE #MobileDistrict (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 12:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939455
    VIRIN: 240801-O-QP400-1001
    Filename: DOD_110609822
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US

    Mobile
    USACE
    AL
    Construction
    MobileDelivers

