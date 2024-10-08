Mobile District Construction Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939455" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We're thrilled to announce that construction for our new headquarters is on schedule and expected to be completed by in December, with furbishment expected to be complete by next Spring. Join Willie Patterson, real estate project manager, as the corps continues to bring its vision to life. Stay tuned for more updates! #MobileDelivers #USACE #MobileDistrict (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)