Mobile District Construction Update

We're thrilled to announce that construction for our new headquarters is on schedule and expected to be completed by in December, with furbishment expected to be complete by next Spring. Join Willie Patterson, real estate project manager, as the corps continues to bring its vision to life. Stay tuned for more updates! #MobileDelivers #USACE #MobileDistrict (U.S. Army video by Rydell Tomas Jr)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 12:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939455
|VIRIN:
|240801-O-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110609822
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
