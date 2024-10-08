Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D.C.'s Hidden Flood Wall: Baltimore District Civil Engineer explains exercise of 17th Street Closure

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Video by David Adams 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Alex Baldowski, a Baltimore District civil engineer and former Levee Safety Program manager, explains the purpose behind an annual exercise at the site of the 17th Street closure, a post-and-panel structure in the Potomac Park Levee System along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., September 25, 2024. The Potomac Park Levee System project's most visible component, the closure at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue (completed in 2013) can be fully closed in preparation for a high water event. This District of Columbia portion of the larger Washington, D.C., Flood Risk Management Project is federally operated and maintained by the National Park Service and was designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939452
    VIRIN: 240925-A-SE916-3112
    Filename: DOD_110609728
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C.'s Hidden Flood Wall: Baltimore District Civil Engineer explains exercise of 17th Street Closure, by David Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    National Park Service
    National Mall
    levee
    17th Street
    Flood Risk Management

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download