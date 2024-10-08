D.C.'s Hidden Flood Wall: Baltimore District Civil Engineer explains exercise of 17th Street Closure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alex Baldowski, a Baltimore District civil engineer and former Levee Safety Program manager, explains the purpose behind an annual exercise at the site of the 17th Street closure, a post-and-panel structure in the Potomac Park Levee System along the National Mall in Washington, D.C., September 25, 2024. The Potomac Park Levee System project's most visible component, the closure at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue (completed in 2013) can be fully closed in preparation for a high water event. This District of Columbia portion of the larger Washington, D.C., Flood Risk Management Project is federally operated and maintained by the National Park Service and was designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District. (U.S. Army video by David Adams)