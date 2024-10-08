Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Milton

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Venturous relocates for storm preparedness, in the Gulf of Mexico, Oct. 7, 2024. The Venturous transited thru 7-8 ft. seas and high winds, 600 miles northeast of Hurricane Milton. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy of Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Yahle)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939451
    VIRIN: 241007-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110609698
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    Coast Guard Cutter
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

