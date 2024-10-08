U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anna Narduzzi, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, and Maj. David Lee, 100th Comptroller Squadron commander speak about funding projects and upgrades coming to Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 8, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 10:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939448
|VIRIN:
|241008-F-XA271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110609621
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Funding a ReaDy Culture, by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.