Georgia National Guard distributes ice, water, and MREs to survivors at the Bemiss Road Flying Tiger location along with Lowndes County Government employees in Valdosta, Ga.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 10:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939445
|VIRIN:
|241008-D-D0445-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110609582
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Georgia National Guard Supports Hurricane Helene Response Efforts, by Gregory Wayne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
