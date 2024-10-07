Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW Commander, and CMSgt Joshua Ziriak, 81 TRW Acting Command Chief, recap the 2024 fiscal year closeout. They also discuss Fire Prevention Week activities and Bicycle Safety, and they preview upcoming events including the 4th Quarter Drill Down, the Pass and Review, Halloween Spooktacular, and Base Trick or Treat.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 08:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|939436
|VIRIN:
|241007-F-PI774-8630
|Filename:
|DOD_110609304
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Keesler News 7 October 2024, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.