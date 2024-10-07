Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 7 October 2024

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW Commander, and CMSgt Joshua Ziriak, 81 TRW Acting Command Chief, recap the 2024 fiscal year closeout. They also discuss Fire Prevention Week activities and Bicycle Safety, and they preview upcoming events including the 4th Quarter Drill Down, the Pass and Review, Halloween Spooktacular, and Base Trick or Treat.

