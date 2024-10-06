Why I Serve - 1st Lt. Nicholas Sweet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nicholas Sweet from Honolulu, Hawaii, the orders and tasking officer-in-charge, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold’em” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 6, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brett Thompson)