    We Go Together | 같이 갑시다

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.07.2024

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and participates in Exercise Ssang Yong 24 in South Korea Aug. 6 to Sept. 7, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 08:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939433
    VIRIN: 241007-M-YF186-2001
    Filename: DOD_110609193
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: KR

    This work, We Go Together | 같이 갑시다, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    15th MEU
    USS Boxer
    ROK-U.S. Alliance
    Joint Force
    Ssang Yong

