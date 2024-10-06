The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducts integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and participates in Exercise Ssang Yong 24 in South Korea Aug. 6 to Sept. 7, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 08:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939433
|VIRIN:
|241007-M-YF186-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110609193
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We Go Together | 같이 갑시다, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.