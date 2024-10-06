20th Engineer Brigade in action

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade along with members of FEMA distribute humanitarian aid packages to the residents of Swannanoa, NC October 7th.



By combining their unique capabilities and expertise, organizations like FEMA, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and Soldiers from the U.S. Army ensure a unified approach to saving lives, restoring infrastructure, and providing rapid assistance to communities in need.