Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade along with members of FEMA distribute humanitarian aid packages to the residents of Swannanoa, NC October 7th.
By combining their unique capabilities and expertise, organizations like FEMA, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and Soldiers from the U.S. Army ensure a unified approach to saving lives, restoring infrastructure, and providing rapid assistance to communities in need.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 07:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939432
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-XB412-5364
|Filename:
|DOD_110609174
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th Engineer Brigade in action, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.