Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th Engineer Brigade in action

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Soldiers from the 20th Engineer Brigade along with members of FEMA distribute humanitarian aid packages to the residents of Swannanoa, NC October 7th.

    By combining their unique capabilities and expertise, organizations like FEMA, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and Soldiers from the U.S. Army ensure a unified approach to saving lives, restoring infrastructure, and providing rapid assistance to communities in need.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 07:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939432
    VIRIN: 241007-A-XB412-5364
    Filename: DOD_110609174
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th Engineer Brigade in action, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Helene
    #helene24
    HurricaneHelene24
    #USACE #emergencyoperations #recovery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download