    Why I Serve

    BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, POLAND

    09.06.2024

    Video by Spc. Brett Thompson 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nicholas Sweet from Honolulu, Hawaii, the orders and tasking officer-in-charge, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold’em” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 6, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brett Thompson)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 07:19
    Category: Interviews
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

