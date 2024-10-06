U.S. Army 1st Lt. Nicholas Sweet from Honolulu, Hawaii, the orders and tasking officer-in-charge, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters “Hold’em” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, talks about why he serves at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Sept. 6, 2024. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, strengthening interoperability with NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brett Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 07:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|939427
|VIRIN:
|240906-A-BT309-9508
|Filename:
|DOD_110609112
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE TRAINING AREA, PL
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve, by SPC Brett Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.