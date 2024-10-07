Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    76th ORC's MG Litynski Reflects on Vista Forge 2024

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Black and Sgt. Giovanny Lopez

    76th Operational Response Command

    The Commanding General of the 76th Operational Response Command, Maj. Gen. Ernie Litynski, thanks the Soldiers apart of Task Force 76 for their work performed at the training exercise Vista Forge 24 that took place February 20-26, 2024.

    Vista Forge was designed to maximize interagency cross training and relationship building with local and state emergency service response agencies in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and Fire Department and the medical, chemical and engineer Army Reserve units that comprise the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Enterprise (CRE) mission.

    Date Taken: 04.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 01:11
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, 76th ORC's MG Litynski Reflects on Vista Forge 2024, by SFC Chantell Black and SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    emergency management
    CBRN
    army reserve
    76th ORC
    onaway soldiers

