The Commanding General of the 76th Operational Response Command, Maj. Gen. Ernie Litynski, thanks the Soldiers apart of Task Force 76 for their work performed at the training exercise Vista Forge 24 that took place February 20-26, 2024.
Vista Forge was designed to maximize interagency cross training and relationship building with local and state emergency service response agencies in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management Office and Fire Department and the medical, chemical and engineer Army Reserve units that comprise the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Enterprise (CRE) mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.08.2024 01:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939398
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-BL167-1177
|Filename:
|DOD_110608749
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th ORC's MG Litynski Reflects on Vista Forge 2024, by SFC Chantell Black and SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.