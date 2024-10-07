What is Enroute Mission Command?

Enroute Mission Command furnishes rapidly deploying tactical units with essential in-flight mission command capabilities and seamless network communications between aircraft and ground forces, which are vital for the success of joint forcible entry operations. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Background music via www.FesliyanStudios.com)
