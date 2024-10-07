Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Enroute Mission Command?

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    09.16.2024

    Video by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Enroute Mission Command furnishes rapidly deploying tactical units with essential in-flight mission command capabilities and seamless network communications between aircraft and ground forces, which are vital for the success of joint forcible entry operations. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Background music via www.FesliyanStudios.com)

    Readiness
    NETCOM
    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    DecisionDominance

