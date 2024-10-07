III Marine Expeditionary Force, Philippine Air Force stage equipment for transport to support humanitarian relief efforts

U.S. Marines with 3d Landing Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group and Philippine Air Force service members stage equipment in preparation to transport USAID family food packs at Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, Philippines, Oct. 6, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl.Giovanni Navarrette)
