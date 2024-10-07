Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force, Philippine Air Force stage equipment for transport to support humanitarian relief efforts

    VILLAMOR AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Landing Support Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group and Philippine Air Force service members stage equipment in preparation to transport USAID family food packs at Villamor Air Base, Pasay City, Philippines, Oct. 6, 2024. The U.S. Department of Defense is supporting the Republic of the Philippines at the request of the Government of the Philippines during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations in the aftermath of Typhoon Krathon (Julian) in Northern Luzon. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl.Giovanni Navarrette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.08.2024 03:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939369
    VIRIN: 241007-M-DY477-1003
    Filename: DOD_110608304
    Length: 00:03:18
    Location: VILLAMOR AIR BASE, PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force, Philippine Air Force stage equipment for transport to support humanitarian relief efforts, by LCpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HA/DR
    Philippines
    USAID
    IndoPacific
    Typhoon Julian
    Typhoon Krathon

