Torii Fall Fest 16 NOV 2019 Torii Beach

Family And Morale, Welfare & Recreation, FMWR, opens the Torii Beach to the public and invites Soldiers and their family members, Local Japanese residents to the festival 16 NOV 2019 to enjoy food, performers and sport activities late summer afternoon. American Forces Network, AFN also live broadcasts the event to encourage more people to join the festival to spend the afternoon at the beach and enjoy food and performances.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 19:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939366
|VIRIN:
|191116-A-VF108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110608275
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
