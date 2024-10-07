Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Torii Fall Fest 16 NOV 2019 Torii Beach

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.15.2019

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    Family And Morale, Welfare & Recreation, FMWR, opens the Torii Beach to the public and invites Soldiers and their family members, Local Japanese residents to the festival 16 NOV 2019 to enjoy food, performers and sport activities late summer afternoon. American Forces Network, AFN also live broadcasts the event to encourage more people to join the festival to spend the afternoon at the beach and enjoy food and performances.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2019
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 19:48
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Torii Fall Fest 16 NOV 2019 Torii Beach, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Torii Station
    191116

