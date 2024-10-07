Torii Fall Fest 16 NOV 2019 Torii Beach

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Family And Morale, Welfare & Recreation, FMWR, opens the Torii Beach to the public and invites Soldiers and their family members, Local Japanese residents to the festival 16 NOV 2019 to enjoy food, performers and sport activities late summer afternoon. American Forces Network, AFN also live broadcasts the event to encourage more people to join the festival to spend the afternoon at the beach and enjoy food and performances.