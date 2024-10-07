USAG Casey Hosts Autumn Friendship Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Casey soldiers and locals gathered to celebrate the Autumn Friendship Festival in Dongducheon, South Korea September 28, 2024. Previously known as the Fall Festival, the Autumn Friendship Festival was renamed in spirit of nurturing the partnership between the United States and Republic of Korea.