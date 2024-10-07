USAG Casey Hosts Autumn Friendship Festival

Camp Casey soldiers and locals gathered to celebrate the Autumn Friendship Festival in Dongducheon, South Korea September 28, 2024. Previously known as the Fall Festival, the Autumn Friendship Festival was renamed in spirit of nurturing the partnership between the United States and Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 23:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|939365
|VIRIN:
|240928-F-LK801-6447
|Filename:
|DOD_110608267
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
