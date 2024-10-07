Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Casey Hosts Autumn Friendship Festival

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    Camp Casey soldiers and locals gathered to celebrate the Autumn Friendship Festival in Dongducheon, South Korea September 28, 2024. Previously known as the Fall Festival, the Autumn Friendship Festival was renamed in spirit of nurturing the partnership between the United States and Republic of Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 23:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 939365
    VIRIN: 240928-F-LK801-6447
    Filename: DOD_110608267
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Casey Hosts Autumn Friendship Festival, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Festival
    Interoperability
    Concert
    USFK
    USAG Casey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download