Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    76th ORC's 2023 Year in Review

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Video by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez 

    76th Operational Response Command

    A 2023 recap of the missions, events and training performed by Soldiers assigned to units under the 76th ORC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 19:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939364
    VIRIN: 231201-A-BL167-1177
    Filename: DOD_110608266
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 76th ORC's 2023 Year in Review, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    emergency management
    CBRN
    army reserve
    76th ORC
    onaway soldiers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download