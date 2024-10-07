A 2023 recap of the missions, events and training performed by Soldiers assigned to units under the 76th ORC.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 19:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939364
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-BL167-1177
|Filename:
|DOD_110608266
|Length:
|00:03:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 76th ORC's 2023 Year in Review, by SGT Giovanny Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
