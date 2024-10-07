101st Airborne Division Soldiers Deliver Relief Supplies

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, provide food, water and assistance to residents of Garren Creek, N.C. on 7 Oct. 2024. The area saw unprecedented destruction due to Hurricane Helene, and many roads are still only accessible by light vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)