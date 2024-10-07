101st Airborne Division Soldiers Deliver Relief Supplies

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, provide food, water and assistance to residents of Garren Creek, N.C. on 7 Oct. 2024. The area saw unprecedented destruction due to Hurricane Helene, and many roads are still only accessible by light vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)
