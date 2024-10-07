Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Airborne Division Soldiers Deliver Relief Supplies

    GARREN CREEK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 502nd Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, provide food, water and assistance to residents of Garren Creek, N.C. on 7 Oct. 2024. The area saw unprecedented destruction due to Hurricane Helene, and many roads are still only accessible by light vehicles. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Reese)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939361
    VIRIN: 241007-A-SM410-1001
    Filename: DOD_110608191
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: GARREN CREEK, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101st Airborne Division Soldiers Deliver Relief Supplies, by SSG Cory Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #24DoDHurricane #U.S.NorthernCommand #USNORTHCOM #FEMA #HurricaneHelene #101stAirborneDivision

