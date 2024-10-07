Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater stages assets pre-Hurricane Milton

    CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard crews from Air Station Clearwater move their resources to Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile to assist post-Hurricane Milton, in Clearwater, Florida, Oct. 7, 2024. Following the hurricane’s departure, Coast Guard crews stand ready for search and rescue and will assess ports and waterways to ensure mariners can transit safely through the area. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939360
    VIRIN: 241007-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110608172
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    SAR
    USCG
    HurricaneMilton24

