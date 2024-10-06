SEN Ted Budd (N.C.) and LTC Walt Gray talk Hurricane Helene relief support

Lt. Col. Walt Gray, commander of the 2-502 in the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks with The Honorable Ted Budd, the U.S. Senator of North Carolina, about Hurricane Helene relief support on October 7, 2024. More than 1,100 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have departed Fort Campbell to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
|10.07.2024
|10.07.2024 16:47
|B-Roll
|939356
|241007-A-KQ181-4295
|DOD_110608023
|00:01:30
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
