SEN Ted Budd (N.C.) and LTC Walt Gray talk Hurricane Helene relief support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939356" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Walt Gray, commander of the 2-502 in the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks with The Honorable Ted Budd, the U.S. Senator of North Carolina, about Hurricane Helene relief support on October 7, 2024. More than 1,100 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have departed Fort Campbell to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).