    SEN Ted Budd (N.C.) and LTC Walt Gray talk Hurricane Helene relief support

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joyner 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    Lt. Col. Walt Gray, commander of the 2-502 in the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks with The Honorable Ted Budd, the U.S. Senator of North Carolina, about Hurricane Helene relief support on October 7, 2024. More than 1,100 Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) have departed Fort Campbell to assist in Hurricane Helene response efforts led by the North Carolina National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:47
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USNORTHCOM
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    24DoDHurricane
    HurricaneHelene2024
    FEMA #Worktogether #Weareallinthistogther

