    Coast Guard medevacs woman from cruise ship approximately 98 miles off Cape Lookout

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston, South Carolina MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew medevaced an 85-year-old woman suffering stroke-like symptoms aboard a cruise ship Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, approximately 98 miles off Cape Lookout. The helicopter crew flew her to Wilmington Airport where local EMS transported her to New Hanover Wilmington Regional Medical Center. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939354
    VIRIN: 241006-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110607929
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Medevac
    USCG
    South Carolina
    Charleston
    Cape Lookout
    MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter

