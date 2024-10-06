Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Best Squad 2024

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Pfc. Prim Williams 

    Digital Media Division

    Soldiers from around the Army compete in patrol lanes during the Army Best Squad Competition 2024 on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 7, 2024. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Prim Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:51
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    BSC2024
    #BSC2024
    #FORSCOM #TRADOC #FUTURES #AMC #ARNG #USAR #USAREURAF #USPACOM #USASOC #ARCYBER #MEDCOM #MDW
    #ArmyBestSquad

