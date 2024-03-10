Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10-03-2024 Facility Dog Promotion Ceremony

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Complete video coverage of the BAMC Facility Dog Promotion ceremony on October 3, 2024.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939350
    VIRIN: 240905-O-NB001-3277
    Filename: DOD_110607900
    Length: 00:25:07
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10-03-2024 Facility Dog Promotion Ceremony, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

