U.S. Army Soldiers conduct preventive maintenance checks in support of Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 20th Engineering Brigade conduct preventive maintenance checks and service on their trucks before their convoy to Western North Carolina from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with the interagency partners demonstrate our natural capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Private 1st Class Cristian Lopez)
10.04.2024
10.07.2024
B-Roll
|939344
|241004-A-HL361-1001
|DOD_110607842
|00:03:21
FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
