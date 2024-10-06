U.S. Army Soldiers conduct preventive maintenance checks in support of Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Cristian Lopez 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 20th Engineering Brigade conduct preventive maintenance checks and service on their trucks before their convoy to Western North Carolina from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through the U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with the interagency partners demonstrate our natural capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Private 1st Class Cristian Lopez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 16:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939344
    VIRIN: 241004-A-HL361-1001
    Filename: DOD_110607842
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

