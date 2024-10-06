North Carolina Governor, FEMA, Northcom Leaders Speak on Helene Response

U.S. Northern Command Commander Air Force Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper hold a press briefing on the response to the devastation from Hurricane Helene Oct. 7, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C.
|10.07.2024
|10.07.2024 15:54
|Briefings
|00:22:15
|Location:
|US
