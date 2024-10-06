20th Eng. Bde. Convoy from Fort Liberty to Asheville, NC

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 20th Engineering Brigade begin their convoy to Western North Carolina from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with the interagency partners demonstrate our natural capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army b-roll by Cpl. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|939338
|VIRIN:
|241004-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110607720
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
