    20th Eng. Bde. Convoy from Fort Liberty to Asheville, NC

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Spc. William Hunter 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 20th Engineering Brigade begin their convoy to Western North Carolina from Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with the interagency partners demonstrate our natural capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army b-roll by Cpl. William Hunter)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939338
    VIRIN: 241004-A-LS473-1001
    Filename: DOD_110607720
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Northern Command
    We Have The Watch
    Hurricane Helene
    HurricaneHelene24

