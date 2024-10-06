Defense Minister of Honduras Visits SOUTHCOM

Footage of Honduran Minister of Defense Rixi Moncada Godoy visiting U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Oct. 7 to meet with SOUTHCOM commander, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, and command leadership to discuss security cooperation. (Video by Clay Beach, U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs)
|10.07.2024
|10.07.2024 14:40
|B-Roll
|939331
|241007-A-GW628-1096
|DOD_110607585
|00:01:55
|DORAL, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
