    Defense Minister of Honduras Visits SOUTHCOM

    DORAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by William Beach 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Footage of Honduran Minister of Defense Rixi Moncada Godoy visiting U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) Oct. 7 to meet with SOUTHCOM commander, U.S. Army Gen. Laura Richardson, and command leadership to discuss security cooperation. (Video by Clay Beach, U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs)

    Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US

    U.S. Southern Command
    Honduras
    Laura Richardson
    SOUTHCOM Rixi Moncada Godoy
    Roosevelt Leonel Hernández Aguilar

