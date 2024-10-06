Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Proptoberfest Highlights

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    183rd Wing

    Highlight video of cross-country training completed during Exercise Proptoberfest by 182nd Airlift Wing C-130H Hercules aircraft and a German Air Force A400M from the Bundeswehr’s Air Transport Wing 62 Sept. 3-14, 2024, in Illinois, Arizona, Colorado and California. The joint training in Exercise Proptoberfest between the Illinois Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing C-130s and the German Air Force A400Ms reinforces the NATO alliance, building on the successful collaboration during the Air Defender 23 exercise and emphasizing the strategic importance of partnerships in maintaining global security, consistent with the 2022 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)

    NATO
    Air National Guard
    Cooperation
    Interoperability
    German Air Force
    Exercise Proptoberfest

