Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy 249th Birthday (social media short version)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Austin Rooney                              

    Navy Production Division - Defense Media Activity

    This is the short version of the Navy's 249th birthday video for use on social media (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 13:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939321
    VIRIN: 241007-N-RT381-1002
    Filename: DOD_110607434
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy 249th Birthday (social media short version), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download