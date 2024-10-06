This is the short version of the Navy's 249th birthday video for use on social media (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 13:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939321
|VIRIN:
|241007-N-RT381-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110607434
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy 249th Birthday (social media short version), by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.