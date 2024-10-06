Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACC Mission Video

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    Air Combat Command

    This video portrays COMACC's new ACC priorities of readiness, modernization, agile combat employment, and taking care of airmen and families.

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939311
    VIRIN: 240913-F-NN513-8875
    Filename: DOD_110607328
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, ACC Mission Video, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    ACC
    Readiness
    Modernization
    COMACC
    Agile Combat Employment

