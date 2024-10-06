Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939305" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th ARW relocate KC-135 Stratotankers ahead of Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to projected winds and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)