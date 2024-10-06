Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing and the 927th ARW relocate KC-135 Stratotankers ahead of Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024. Aircraft were relocated due to projected winds and are expected to return once flying conditions are favorable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939305
    VIRIN: 241007-F-YW699-1001
    Filename: DOD_110607174
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton causes MacDill to relocate KC-135 Stratotankers, by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Milton

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Storm
    Relocation
    Milton
    Air Force
    MacDill FB
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24

