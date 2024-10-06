Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Going Behind the Scenes of the Exchange Name Tape Plant

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    The Exchange Name Tape Plant at Fort Knox, Ky., produces up to 15,000 name tags a month for all branches of the military service.

    Video by Chanda Johnson, DOD

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 12:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939301
    VIRIN: 241004-D-AR128-9974
    Filename: DOD_110607136
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Going Behind the Scenes of the Exchange Name Tape Plant, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    name tags
    name tape
    Name Tape Plant
    AAEFES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download