Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Best Squad Competition 2024: E3B

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Video by Pfc. Nicole Miller 

    Digital Media Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in a series of tasks on the E3B lane during the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 3, 2024. The week long competition cultivates preparedness, team spirit, unity, and skilled leadership among the squads.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Nicole Miller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939299
    VIRIN: 241003-A-PE102-1638
    Filename: DOD_110607127
    Length: 00:13:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition 2024: E3B, by PFC Nicole Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #bsc2024 #bestsquad2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download