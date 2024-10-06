Protect your home with smoke alarms - Fire Prevention Week 2024

Fire Prevention Week™ (FPW™) takes place October 6-12, 2024. This year’s FPW campaign is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!™” Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison, Lori Hutchison, and their four kids, Luke, James, Faith, and Grace, acted in this video alongside Rock Island Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services to educate the RIA community on the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.
Video filmed September 16, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal by Sarah Ridenour.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 11:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|939298
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-IK992-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110607098
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
