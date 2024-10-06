Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Protect your home with smoke alarms - Fire Prevention Week 2024

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2024

    Video by Sarah Ridenour  

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Fire Prevention Week™ (FPW™) takes place October 6-12, 2024. This year’s FPW campaign is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!™” Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison, Lori Hutchison, and their four kids, Luke, James, Faith, and Grace, acted in this video alongside Rock Island Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services to educate the RIA community on the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.

    Video filmed September 16, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal by Sarah Ridenour.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 11:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 939298
    VIRIN: 241007-A-IK992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110607098
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Protect your home with smoke alarms - Fire Prevention Week 2024, by Sarah Ridenour, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PCS
    permanent change of station
    Fire Prention Week
    Fire Prevention Awareness
    smoke alarms
    Fire and Emergency Services (FES)

