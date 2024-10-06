Protect your home with smoke alarms - Fire Prevention Week 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fire Prevention Week™ (FPW™) takes place October 6-12, 2024. This year’s FPW campaign is “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!™” Master Sgt. Nathan Hutchison, Lori Hutchison, and their four kids, Luke, James, Faith, and Grace, acted in this video alongside Rock Island Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services to educate the RIA community on the importance of having working smoke alarms in the home.



Video filmed September 16, 2024 at Rock Island Arsenal by Sarah Ridenour.