    Eye on AMC - September

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Video by Eben Boothby  

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Welcome to AMC, Eye on AMC, your guide to everything that’s happening around the command. In September, Pueblo Chemical Depot deactivated, AMCOM uses AI, AMLC's 5-year birthday, AMC held a Hall of Fame ceremony, AMC held a Commanders Forum, CSA Advanced Manufacturing.

    (U.S. Army video by Eben Boothby)

    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    Month in Review
    Eye on AMC
    AMC Eye on AMC

