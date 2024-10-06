Debris teams with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, assess the extent of debris created by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 09:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|939288
|VIRIN:
|241005-A-PA223-6745
|Filename:
|DOD_110606789
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, REEL: Debris teams with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, assess the extent of debris created by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina., by Jedidiah Cayton and Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.