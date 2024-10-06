Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    REEL: Debris teams with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, assess the extent of debris created by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Jedidiah Cayton and Charles Delano

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Debris teams with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, assess the extent of debris created by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina. USACE continues to work in partnership with local, state, and federal agencies to support Hurricane Helene response efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 09:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939288
    VIRIN: 241005-A-PA223-6745
    Filename: DOD_110606789
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, REEL: Debris teams with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District, assess the extent of debris created by Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina., by Jedidiah Cayton and Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Helene
    HELENE24
    HurricaneHelene24
    Helene2024
    Helene response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download