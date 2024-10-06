Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. F-35s join NATO Allies in Ramstein Flag for cutting-edge air force integration, training

    GREECE

    10.04.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    48th Fighter Wing

    Allied fighter jets participating in NATO exercise Ramstein Flag 24 fly in formation over the west coast of Greece, Oct. 4, 2024. Over 130 fighter and enabler aircraft from Greece, Canada, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States are training side by side to improve tactics and foster more robust integration, demonstrating NATO’s resolve, commitment and ability to deter potential adversaries and defend the Alliance. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939285
    VIRIN: 241004-F-UH796-6636
    Filename: DOD_110606675
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: GR

    TAGS

    NATO
    F-35A
    493rd FS
    493rd FGS
    Ramstein Flag
    RAFL24

