Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week Open House B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The 100th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department hosted an open house Fire Prevention Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 6, 2024. The 100th CES Fire Department kicked off FPW with an open house, which included free food, events and a raffle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Viviam Chiu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 09:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939284
    VIRIN: 241007-F-NR913-1001
    Filename: DOD_110606666
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week Open House B-Roll, by SrA Viviam Chiu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #RAFMildenhall #100thARW #100thCES #FirePreventionWeek2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download