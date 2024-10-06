U.S. F-35s launch into Ramstein Flag exercise alongside partners, Allies B-Roll

U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, are prepared for launch at exercise Ramstein Flag 24 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, Sept. 30, 2024. RAFL24 serves as a multi-domain, tactical-level live exercise for 12 Allied nations to train, demonstrate and advance combined warfare capabilities to include integrated air and missile defense and counter anti-access and area denial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emili Koonce)
