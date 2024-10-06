What is Red Sands?

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



RED SANDS III is the culmination of months of rapid prototyping and continued development building off the earlier exercises.



This iteration of RED SANDS includes training, operational demonstrations, and the testing of 15 different systems employing various kinetic and non-kinetic techniques to destroy and disable unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and to counter the ever-growing threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This is the third iteration of the annual exercise.