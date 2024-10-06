Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What is Red Sands?

    SAUDI ARABIA

    09.27.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Central   

    RED SANDS III is the culmination of months of rapid prototyping and continued development building off the earlier exercises.

    This iteration of RED SANDS includes training, operational demonstrations, and the testing of 15 different systems employing various kinetic and non-kinetic techniques to destroy and disable unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and to counter the ever-growing threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This is the third iteration of the annual exercise.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 06:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: SA

