What is Red Sands?

RED SANDS III is the culmination of months of rapid prototyping and continued development building off the earlier exercises.
This iteration of RED SANDS includes training, operational demonstrations, and the testing of 15 different systems employing various kinetic and non-kinetic techniques to destroy and disable unmanned aerial systems (UAS), and to counter the ever-growing threat of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This is the third iteration of the annual exercise.
