The Shariki Communications Site is in Tsugaru City, Aomori Prefecture, near Tohoku, Japan. The base was founded in 2006. The 10th Missile Defense Battery has been stationed and operating its mission there while also working to foster friendship with the local community.
Additional photos provided by the 10th MDB
#TsugaruCity #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #BilateralPartners #ByValorAndPower #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2024 01:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939270
|VIRIN:
|241007-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110606173
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|TSUGARU, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Shariki Communications Site, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.