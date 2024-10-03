video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/939270" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Shariki Communications Site is in Tsugaru City, Aomori Prefecture, near Tohoku, Japan. The base was founded in 2006. The 10th Missile Defense Battery has been stationed and operating its mission there while also working to foster friendship with the local community.



Additional photos provided by the 10th MDB



#TsugaruCity #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #BilateralPartners #ByValorAndPower #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe