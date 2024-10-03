Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Shariki Communications Site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TSUGARU, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.06.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The Shariki Communications Site is in Tsugaru City, Aomori Prefecture, near Tohoku, Japan. The base was founded in 2006. The 10th Missile Defense Battery has been stationed and operating its mission there while also working to foster friendship with the local community.

    Additional photos provided by the 10th MDB

    #TsugaruCity #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #BilateralPartners #ByValorAndPower #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2024
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 01:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 939270
    VIRIN: 241007-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_110606173
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: TSUGARU, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Shariki Communications Site, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    AMC
    38th ADA Brigade
    IMCOM Pacific
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download