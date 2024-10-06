Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers assist civil authorities during Hurricane Helene

    UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Video by Spc. William Hunter 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne) deliver food, water, and essential supplies during relief operations at Spruce Pine, North Carolina on October 6, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. William Hunter)

    Hurricane
    military support
    military response
    we have the watch
    hurricane helene

