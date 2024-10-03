Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-1 SFG Fight Night VI 03 SEP 2015

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.02.2015

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    1st Special Forces Group (AIRBORNE) 1st Battalion organizes a boxed combative style tournament called Fight Night VI, 03 SEP 2015 on Torii Station. Trained and skilled SF Soldiers are eager to fight to get their prizes by their weight, Heavyweight, Welterweight, etc. The tournament encourages and motivates the Solders to be true the 1st in the Asia. 2024 edited version.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2015
    Date Posted: 10.07.2024 00:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 939267
    VIRIN: 150903-A-VF108-1001
    Filename: DOD_110606100
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-1 SFG Fight Night VI 03 SEP 2015, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Torii Station
    150903

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download