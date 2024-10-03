1-1 SFG Fight Night VI 03 SEP 2015

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Special Forces Group (AIRBORNE) 1st Battalion organizes a boxed combative style tournament called Fight Night VI, 03 SEP 2015 on Torii Station. Trained and skilled SF Soldiers are eager to fight to get their prizes by their weight, Heavyweight, Welterweight, etc. The tournament encourages and motivates the Solders to be true the 1st in the Asia. 2024 edited version.