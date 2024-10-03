1-1 SFG Fight Night VI 03 SEP 2015

1st Special Forces Group (AIRBORNE) 1st Battalion organizes a boxed combative style tournament called Fight Night VI, 03 SEP 2015 on Torii Station. Trained and skilled SF Soldiers are eager to fight to get their prizes by their weight, Heavyweight, Welterweight, etc. The tournament encourages and motivates the Solders to be true the 1st in the Asia. 2024 edited version.
|09.02.2015
|10.07.2024 00:01
|Video Productions
|939267
|150903-A-VF108-1001
|DOD_110606100
|00:03:56
|OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
