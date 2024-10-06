Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division prepare a CH-47 for movement and distribution of food and supplies to the local communities during Hurricane Helene

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Session 

    2024 Hurricane Season DoD Support

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, prepare a CH-47 for movement and distribution of food and supplies to the local communities at Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2024. As part of our homeland defense mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in support of FEMA, provides necessary support to civil authorities in the wake of any natural disasters when directed and approved by the Secretary of Defense. The DoD's collaborative, whole-of-government response efforts with interagency partners demonstrate our national capabilities and resilience. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Nicholas Session)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 23:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 939266
    VIRIN: 241005-A-EC337-2001
    Filename: DOD_110606072
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    FEMA
    USNORTHCOM
    hurricane relief
    hurricane support
    Hurricane Helene

