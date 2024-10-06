Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    868th Engineer Company Continues Hurricane Helene Coastal Response Operations

    SAND KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) Soldiers with 868th Engineer Company operate heavy machinery during Hurricane Helene response operations at Sand Key, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024. Guardsmen helped transport sand to clear roadways and later redistribute it through the coastline. Response operations continued following the storm's landfall to support communities most affected by the storm's path.

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 23:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: SAND KEY, FLORIDA, US

