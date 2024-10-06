Yokota Air Base's Esports Gaming Organization hosted their Championship tournament September 28 at Yokota Air Base's Officer's Club. This tournament is a combination of multiple different games for the finals. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2024 21:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|939261
|VIRIN:
|240928-F-AR133-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110606026
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Esports Championship Tournament, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
