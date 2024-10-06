Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Esports Championship Tournament

    JAPAN

    09.28.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base's Esports Gaming Organization hosted their Championship tournament September 28 at Yokota Air Base's Officer's Club. This tournament is a combination of multiple different games for the finals. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2024
    Date Posted: 10.06.2024 21:53
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Yokota AB
    Gaming
    Esports

