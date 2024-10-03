Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt Col Ryan Nelson Interview

    SAND KEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Video by Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-Roll interview of Lt. Col. Ryan Nelson, 3rd battalion commander with 116th Field Artillery, during Hurricane Helene response operations at Sand Key, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024. Florida Army National Guard Soldiers helped transport sand to clear roadways and later redistribute it through the coastline. Response operations continued following the storm's landfall to support communities most affected by the storm's path.

