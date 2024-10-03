Lt Col Ryan Nelson Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll interview of Lt. Col. Ryan Nelson, 3rd battalion commander with 116th Field Artillery, during Hurricane Helene response operations at Sand Key, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024. Florida Army National Guard Soldiers helped transport sand to clear roadways and later redistribute it through the coastline. Response operations continued following the storm's landfall to support communities most affected by the storm's path.