Lt Col Ryan Nelson Interview

B-Roll interview of Lt. Col. Ryan Nelson, 3rd battalion commander with 116th Field Artillery, during Hurricane Helene response operations at Sand Key, Fla., Oct. 4, 2024. Florida Army National Guard Soldiers helped transport sand to clear roadways and later redistribute it through the coastline. Response operations continued following the storm's landfall to support communities most affected by the storm's path.
